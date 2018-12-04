Two pupils to represent Kerry in national art competition

Two Kerry pupils are to represent the county in a national art competition tomorrow.

Entitled Someone Like Me, the competition is supported by the National Disability Authority, and aims to promote disability awareness and understanding among primary school pupils.

Mia Hunt, a second class pupil of Scoil Naomh Eirc, Ardfert was named Junior County Winner.





Sixth class pupil of Aghatubrid National School, Fintan O’Sullivan was deemed Senior County Winner.

The overall national winners will be announced by Minister of State, Finian McGrath at Dublin City Hall tomorrow.