Another two people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic – a drop from nine yesterday.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there are 66 new confirmed cases.

There are now a total 1,652 COVID-19 related deaths and the total number of people infected has reached 24,990

For the twelfth consecutive day, no additional cases have been confirmed in Kerry; the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county remains at 308.