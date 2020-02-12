Two people to be co-opted onto Kerry County Council following general election

Two people will be co-opted onto Kerry County Council before the end of this month, following the results of the general election.

Both Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley and Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly were elected to the 33rd Dáil in recent days and will vacate their council seats as a result.

It’s understood the co-options will come before the council by February 25th and two new people will take up positions in the Tralee Municipal District.

Deputy Norma Foley says the Fianna Fáil party will decide who will replace her on the council.

Tralee members of Sinn Féin will vote to decide who will replace Deputy Pa Daly at an open convention, a date for this has yet to be set.