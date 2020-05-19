Two people arrested following Tralee burglary

Two people have been arrested following a burglary in Tralee.

Shortly before 1 o’clock this morning, Gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a house on Chapel Street in Tralee.

Gardaí discovered a woman in her late teens and a man in his 40s still in the house.

They were arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station, where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Superintendent for the Tralee Garda Division Dan Keane praised the member of the public who alerted them to the incident.