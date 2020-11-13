Two people arrested, and drugs and Rolex watches seized by Listowel gardaí

Gardaí in Listowel seized €2,700 worth of drugs, Rolex watches, and other drugs paraphernalia as part of a Day of Action.

They also arrested two people in relation to a previous drugs incident yesterday, as part of Operation Thor.

Gardaí from the Listowel District carried out a Day of Action yesterday as part of Operation Thor.

The aim was to target people suspected of being involved in drug dealing in Listowel, increase Garda visibility, and distribute crime prevention information.

Four searches were carried out in the north Kerry town, resulting in the seizure of €2,700 of suspected cocaine.

Gardaí also seized two Rolex watches, zip lock bags, and weighing scales.

No arrests were made, but gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry.

Two individuals were arrested and charged, however, in relation to previous drugs incidents in Listowel, and are due before Listowel District Court at a later date.

Meanwhile, hi-visibility checkpoints were carried out at Convent Street, Bolton’s Cross, and on the Tralee Road in Listowel.

Gardaí engaged with the community and provided crime prevention advice on the Lock Up Light Up campaign, which aims to prevent burglaries during the winter.