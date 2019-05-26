Two outgoing Listowel councillors retain seats

Two outgoing Listowel councillors have retained their seats.
Aoife Thornton and Mike Kennelly were deemed elected on the first count of the Listowel Local Electoral Area at 12.50pm.
Returning Officer Michael Scannell will now distribute Aoife Thornton’s 634 surplus votes.
The full results of the first count of the Listowel Local Electoral Area:
Tom Barry, Sinn Féin – 1,438
Robert Beasley, Sinn Féin – 1,482
Mike Foley, Fine Gael – 1,239
Sonny Foran, Aontú – 782
Mike Kennelly, Fine Gael – 2,064
John Lucid, Fianna Fáil – 1,298
Jimmy Moloney, Fianna Fáil – 1,262
Michael Pixie O’Gorman, Independent – 1,022
John Martin O’Sullivan, Independent – 438
Aoife Thornton, Fine Gael – 2,578
The quota was 1,944.