Two outgoing Listowel councillors retain seats

Two outgoing Listowel councillors have retained their seats.

Aoife Thornton and Mike Kennelly were deemed elected on the first count of the Listowel Local Electoral Area at 12.50pm.

Returning Officer Michael Scannell will now distribute Aoife Thornton’s 634 surplus votes.





The full results of the first count of the Listowel Local Electoral Area:

Tom Barry, Sinn Féin – 1,438

Robert Beasley, Sinn Féin – 1,482

Mike Foley, Fine Gael – 1,239

Sonny Foran, Aontú – 782

Mike Kennelly, Fine Gael – 2,064

John Lucid, Fianna Fáil – 1,298

Jimmy Moloney, Fianna Fáil – 1,262

Michael Pixie O’Gorman, Independent – 1,022

John Martin O’Sullivan, Independent – 438

Aoife Thornton, Fine Gael – 2,578

The quota was 1,944.