Two outgoing Listowel councillors retain seats

Two outgoing Listowel councillors have retained their seats.

Aoife Thornton and Mike Kennelly were deemed elected on the first count of the Listowel Local Electoral Area at 12.50pm.

Returning Officer Michael Scannell will now distribute Aoife Thornton’s 634 surplus votes.

Aoife Thornton
I am a 39 year old mother of three children.
I am a member of Kerry County Council for the last 5 years and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.
I am a solicitor for the last 15 years, advocating for clients in a private capacity.
I am also a qualified Mediator. Both of these skills well equip me in my role as your public representative.
I have never been afraid of hard work or difficult challenges.
I have the skills and experience to negotiate with council management, national departments and ministers to get the best results for my area.
Mikey Kennelly
Mike was elected to Listowel District Council in 2009. He is married to Collette and they have three children.
He is involved in the local GAA and is a member of Listowel Emmets football club, and also North Kerry football club.
He is former Vice Chairman of the North Kerry Football Club, and is on the Board of Management of Coolard National School.
A hard working and dedicated public representative he aims to enhance the quality of life for all constituents of North Kerry by delivering quality services in an efficient manner and in response to local demand. He is also committed to increasing the amount of funding available to Listowel, and the surrounding area, and also to promote the sustainable development of the area socially and economically.
He is also interested in maximising the effectiveness of Kerry County Council in the support of local businesses and job creation.
The full results of the first count of the Listowel Local Electoral Area:

 

Tom Barry, Sinn Féin – 1,438

Robert Beasley, Sinn Féin – 1,482

Mike Foley, Fine Gael – 1,239

Sonny Foran, Aontú – 782

Mike Kennelly, Fine Gael – 2,064

John Lucid, Fianna Fáil – 1,298

Jimmy Moloney, Fianna Fáil – 1,262

Michael Pixie O’Gorman, Independent – 1,022

John Martin O’Sullivan, Independent – 438

Aoife Thornton, Fine Gael – 2,578

 

The quota was 1,944.

