The Department of Health has been notified of two new COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

The Department has also reported 299 new cases of the virus.

94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

There are fewer than 5 cases in Kerry this evening.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 46.7.

That figure nationally is 92.3.