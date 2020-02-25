Two new councillors formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council

Two new councillors have been formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council.

A special meeting took place in Áras an Chontae this morning to fill two seats on the council in the Tralee Municipal District.

This follows the election of Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley to the 33rd Dáil in the recent general election.

New Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, the daughter of retired TD Martin Ferris and sister of former councillor Toireasa, will replace Deputy Pa Daly.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris has been involved in Sinn Féin’s election campaigns in Kerry for the past 20 years and was director of canvass for last three elections.

Getting people back living and working in Tralee town centre is a priority for her, along with tackling coastal erosion:

Meanwhile, former Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall was selected by the party to replace Deputy Norma Foley.

Mr Wall was elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1985 and served as chairman of the council twice; he also served as Mayor of Tralee in 2002 and 2004.

He plans to focus on creating jobs in Tralee: