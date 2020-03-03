Two men plead not guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl in Kerry

Two men have pleaded not guilty to nine counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl.

The jury of seven men and five women was put in charge by Judge Tom O’Donnell today in Tralee Circuit Court.

It’s alleged that the two men committed a total of 11 offences at two locations in Kerry over a three-month period during the last decade.

Judge Tom O’Donnell has imposed reporting restrictions, meaning the accused, the alleged victim and details of the offences cannot be reported.

The first accused is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child, including inducing or coercing a child to engage or participate in any sexual, indecent or obscene act.

He is also denying a single charge of sexual intercourse.

The second man is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one of sexual intercourse with a child.

The trial continues in Tralee Circuit Court.