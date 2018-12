Two men in their late teens have been arrested following a burglary in North Kerry.

Shortly after 3am this morning, gardaí were called to a hotel in North Kerry following a reported burglary and arrested two men close to the scene.

They were brought to Tralee Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.





During the course of the burglary, a man received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.