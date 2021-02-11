Two men charged in relation to Tralee stabbing

Two men have appeared in court charged in relation to a stabbing in Tralee.

It’s alleged the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Lover’s Lane, Ballyard.

Gardaí say a 26-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Kerry and required 17 stitches to his arm and shoulder.

He was later released from hospital.

Yesterday, at Tralee District Court, two men were charged under two counts – assault causing harm and where it’s alleged a kitchen knife was used – contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

33-year-old Rod Ainsley of Finnegan’s Hostel, Tralee and 32-year-old Patrick Kennedy of Kilteely House, Ballyard, Tralee were granted bail subject to conditions.

Mr Kennedy must stay away from Tralee, have no contact with the alleged injured party or his girlfriend, must sign on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, and notify gardaí of any change of address. In court, he furnished an address in Limerick.

Mr Ainsley, who had been living in a hostel in Tralee, must stay out of the town except for court and legal consultations, and reside elsewhere.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell said if Mr Ainsley were homeless, he would still be complying with his bail conditions even if he were living in Killarney National Park.

He must sign on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Killarney Garda Station and also notify gardaí of any change of address.

Both men are represented by Padraig O’Connell.

The case has been adjourned until February 24th.