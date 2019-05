Two men have been charged in relation to the seizure of approximately €3,000 worth of suspected heroin in Castleisland.

Shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday night, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car in Knockananlig.

Following a search of the car Gardaí discovered suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €3,000.





The men, who are aged in their late teens and early 20s, are due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning.