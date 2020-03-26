Two men charged in relation to Blennerville pub burglary

Gardaí have charged two men in relation to a burglary at a pub in Blennerville.

Shortly after 1am yesterday, Tralee gardaí received a report from a member of the public about a suspicious vehicle in Blennerville, which had its number plates blocked out.

Early yesterday morning, gardaí discovered the front window of a pub in Blennerville had been smashed and crates of beer had been stolen.

A description of the previously reported vehicle was circulated and a car was stopped in Balloonagh by gardaí a short time later.

Two men, both aged in their thirties, were arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station.

They were subsequently charged with burglary and received station bail.

The Garda Press Office says both men are due to appear before the courts at a later date.

The stolen beer was also recovered from the car.