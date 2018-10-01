Two men arrested but witnesses still sought after Tralee kidnapping

Two men have been arrested but gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a kidnapping in Tralee.

The victim was bundled into a white Ford estate car on John Joe Sheehy Road last Tuesday evening at 7.15.

The car was driven in the direction of Lyreacrompane, where the man managed to escape and seek help at the Dan Paddy Andy Cross.





The culprits were known to the victim; they’ve since been arrested and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Irene Riordan of Tralee Garda Station says they’re still appealing to anyone with information to come forward.