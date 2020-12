Gardaí in Killarney have arrested two men after the unexplained death of a man in his 20’s in August.

The incident occurred outside a premises on the Muckross Road in Killarney, on the 29th of August.

Both men aged in their 20’s and 40’s are currently being detained at Killarney Garda station.

Two men arrested yesterday as part of the investigation have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.