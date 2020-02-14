Two men accused of committing burglaries in North Kerry remanded in custody

Two of the three men accused of committing burglaries in North Kerry have been remanded in custody.

23-year-old Thomas Moroney of 1 Main Street, Glin, Co Limerick, 27-year-old Joseph Mulcahy of 5 Meadowlea, Ballyhahill, Co Limerick and 18-year-old David O’Carroll of 6 Park View, Shanagolden, Co Limerick, appeared before Tralee District Court.

The three men are each charged with four counts of burglary, arising from alleged incidents which occurred during the early hours of 5th February last.

The alleged burglaries took place in Ballylongford, Tarbert and Moyvane and at a location in Limerick.

It’s alleged David O’Carroll had an axe and a metal poker in his possession, while Joseph Mulcahy had a child’s hurley, during the alleged burglary in Tarbert.

All three men appeared in Dublin District Court on Friday last, where Mr Moroney and Mr Mulcahy were refused bail.

In Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters remanded Mr Moroney and Mr Mulcahy in custody to reappear, along with Mr O’Carroll, on 4th March.