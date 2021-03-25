Two MDs in Kerry each seeking the return of renowned vessel

Two municipal districts in Kerry are each seeking the return of a renowned vessel.

Last week, Fine Gael councillor in Tralee Jim Finucane said that, in light of the passing of explorer Tim Severin, a purpose-built structure should be made in Fenit to house the vessel.

However, Fianna Fáil councillor in Dingle Breandan Fitzgerald said if the boat is going anywhere, it should be going to West Kerry.

Tim Severin, an explorer, writer and historian, sailed a replica of St Brendan’s currach from Ireland to Newfoundland in the mid-seventies, to prove St Brendan could have undertaken the trip over 1400 years earlier.

The replica was donated to Shannon Heritage by Mr Severin over 40 years ago and is now displayed in Craggaunowen Visitor Centre in Clare in a specially constructed building.

Councillor Jim Finucane asked if the council would approach The Hunt Museum on the issue as it determines the location.

However, Dingle councillor Breandan Fitzgerald raised the issue at the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

He said if the replica of St Brendan’s boat is going anywhere in Kerry, it should be to Cuas an Bhodaigh (Brandon Creek), the location from which, as tradition has it, St Brendan, together with 14 monks, set sail in 535 CE.

Councillor Fitzgerald called on the council to work with Údarás na Gaeltachta in an effort to relocate the boat to West Kerry.

The council says it currently doesn’t have a lot of information about the boat and requirements, but it will seek more clarity.