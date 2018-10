Two major development opportunities have arisen in Tralee.

Parknadoon House, which is on a 2.8-acre site in Tralee, has come on the market with a guide price of €1.6 million.

The property is 350 metres north of Tralee town centre.





A unit of nearly 1000 square metres in Manor West Retail Park is also available, with a guide price of €1.2 million.

Local agents for Parknadoon House and Unit 16 are Tadhg Gallivan and Jim Finucane respectively.