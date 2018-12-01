Two Killorglin men who assaulted councillor successfully appeal sentence

Two Killorglin men who assaulted a Kerry County Councillor have successfully appealed the severity of their sentences.

Father and son, James O’Connor Senior and Junior, both of 43 An Bainseach, Killorglin, had pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Tralee District Court, including assault and obstructing a peace officer in the Dáil Bar, Upper Bridge Street, Killorglin on 20th December 2014.

They appealed the severity of their sentence to Tralee Circuit Court recently.





Tralee Circuit Court heard that both Mr O’Connor Senior and Junior were drinking in the Dáil Bar when a dispute broke out between them.

Councillor Michael Cahill intervened, along with staff, and the accused men turned on him.

When gardaí arrived, the O’Connors became aggressive, and James O’Connor Junior knocked a dozen glasses to the ground.

The accused men paid damages totalling over €550 half an hour before the appeal hearing; Judge Tom O’Donnell queried why it took almost four years for the payment to be made.

James O’Connor Junior, who was convicted on ten charges, had been given a sentence of nine months, while his father, who was convicted on three charges, had been given a six-month prison sentence in the district court.

Judge Tom O’Donnell changed both sentences to six months and suspended them for 12 months.

He added the lessening of the sentence is not to be taken as a precedent.