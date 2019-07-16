Two Killarney women charged with assault could have their cases forwarded to the circuit court.

Kathleen Harty of 61 Pinewood Estate, Killarney and Vera Dooley of 149 Ballyspillane, Killarney, were before the local district court today, charged in connection with an alleged incident, which occurred outside Mr Price, Rookery Road, Ballyspillane, Killarney on 8th July last.

Following a court sitting in Listowel last week, the accused women were remanded on bail with strict conditions, which include curfews and to stay off social media in relation to the ongoing issues.

39-year-old Ms Harty is facing four charges from last week’s incident: two for assault, one for the production of a weapon – namely a crutch – and one for violent disorder.

35-year-old Ms Dooley is faces two charges from last Monday week, one each for assault and violent disorder.

Killarney District Court heard today that Ms Harty is also facing a charge and summons relating to an alleged assault and threatening and abusive behaviour offences.

Ms Dooley is also facing an additional charge, arising from an alleged assault in Scruffy’s Bar, College Street, on the 7th July 2018.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern represents Ms Dooley, while Padraig O’Connell represents Ms Harty.

Judge David Waters asked for details of the alleged incidents to be furnished at the next sitting, which could allow him to shortcut the DPP’s direction to forward the two women to the next sitting of the circuit court.

The accused are remanded on continuing bail until September 17th, with the existing conditions still in effect.