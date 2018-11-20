Two men from Killarney, who were arrested in Dublin as part of a money-laundering probe, have been released without charge.

The men, believed to be in their thirties and forties, were arrested yesterday morning and detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Last evening, the pair was released without charge and Gardai say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.





The arrests are part of an investigation being led by the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Kerry Garda Division into alleged money-laundering.

Last week, as part of the same investigation three men were arrested in Killarney, they were later released without charge and files are being prepared for the DPP.