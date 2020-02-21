Two of Kerry’s outgoing senators seek re-election

Two of Kerry’s outgoing senators are seeking re-election.

Fine Gael’s Paul Coghlan announced this week that he will be resigning from the Seanad.

Nominations for the Seanad elections close next Monday for candidates being put forward by external bodies and organisations and on March 2nd for those being nominated by political parties.

Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly, who has been a Senator since 2007, has confirmed he will be seeking re-election on the Administration Panel.

Ned O’Sullivan of Fianna Fáil says he is seeking to return to the Seanad for a fourth term through the Labour Panel.

He also joined the Seanad in 2007.

Former TD and county councillor Thomas McEllistrim is seeking election through the Agricultural Panel.

