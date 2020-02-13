Two Kerry water supplies removed from “at risk” list

Two more Kerry water supplies, serving over 1,500 people, have been removed from a list of “at risk” sources.

That’s according to the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA has removed the water supplies in Barraduff and Shrone from its remedial action list following upgrading by Irish Water.

The supplies serve over 1,500 people.

The RAL identifies drinking water supplies that are ‘at risk’ of failing to consistently supply safe, clean drinking water.

Irish Water says there are now four Kerry water schemes on the list and works are continuing to have them removed as soon as possible.

Irish Water also says it is about to begin a €300,000 upgrade to water supply infrastructure in Knightstown on Valentia Island.

The works will increase storage to secure water supply to the village and surrounding townlands during peak seasonal periods.

The project will be carried out by Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., in conjunction with Kerry County Council and will take a number of months to complete.