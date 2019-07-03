Two Kerry towns in the running to be crowned Ireland’s most enterprising town

Two Kerry towns are in the running to be crowned Ireland’s most enterprising town.

Killarney and Kenmare are among the nominees for the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, which showcase the spirit of enterprise in communities.

Judges will visit both Kerry towns during August and September and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in December.

A prize fund of almost €200,000 will be shared by 41 towns including the overall national winner and the winner of the Rising Star category.