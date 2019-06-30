Two Kerry TDs meet with An Post officials in relation to future of Kerry post offices

Two Kerry TDs have met with An Post officials in relation to the future of Kerry post offices.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae and Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris organised the meeting in Dublin, where they met with members of the Irish Postmasters Union, including President Seán Martin and Kerry IPU Executive Member Marie Williams.

At the meeting, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said government action is required to save hundreds of post offices around the country from closure.

He also claimed we’re at a critical juncture in relation to the future of our post offices.