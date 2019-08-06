Two Kerry TDs call for intervention in beef row

Two Kerry TDs are calling for the Agriculture Minister to intervene in the ongoing dispute between beef farmers and factories.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement, including some from Kerry, are picketing outside the gates of factories in locations across the country demanding a fairer price for their produce.

Kerry Fianna Fail TD John Brassil says beef farmers in Kerry are on their knees with prices at a level not seen for many years.

Deputy Brassil called on Minister Michael Creed, farming organisations and the meat industry to come together to address the growing crisis in the sector as he says it is not sustainable for farmers to continue with such heavy losses.

He called on the Minister to ensure there is transparency brought to the industry.

Meanwhile, Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says he is also calling on the Minister to intervene and to meet farmers at factory gates.

He also called on Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister Jim Daly who is TD for the constituency of Bandon to visit the farmers protesting at the factory there.