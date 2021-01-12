Two Kerry students elected to represent county in national students’ union

Two Kerry secondary school students have been elected to represent the county in a national students’ union.

Kacper Bogalecki from St. Brendan’s College, Killarney and Elizabeth O’Connor from Presentation Secondary School, Tralee have been elected as Regional Officers of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU).

The ISSU is the national representative body for second-level students in the Republic.

Kacper has been re-elected for a second term, and Elizabeth has been elected for her first.

The two fifth-year students will represent over 10,000 second-level students from Kerry, and will work alongside TDs and County Councillors during their term.