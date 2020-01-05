Two Kerry social enterprises receive government grants

Two Kerry social enterprises are set to receive government grants.

Comhlacht Forbartha An Ghleanna and Cumann Tithiochta na Dromoda / Ionad Lae will receive €15,000 and €7,000 respectively from the Small Capital Grants Scheme, which comes from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The grants are designed to help projects achieve their social, environmental and economic objectives.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the funding, saying they’re very deserving recipients of the Government grants for the work they do.