Both Kerry Under 17’s and 15’s have games in the SSE Airtricity League’s this afternoon.

The Under 17s face Carlow/Kilkenny in the Shield competition at 2 O Clock.

The game takes place in Killeshin, County Laois.

Under 17’s manger is Brendan Moloney

Meanwhile the Under 15s face Wexford at the same time

That game is on in Killarney Celtic.

Danny Diggins is the Under 15’s Boss