Two Kerry schools saw 100% of students progress to third level education

Two Kerry schools saw 100% of their students progress to third level education this year.

Figures published in the Irish Examiner today show that all students from Coláiste Íde in Dingle and St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney progressed to third level.

98% of students from Presentation Secondary School Listowel continued to third level education as did 97% from CBS The Green in Tralee.





Over 90% progressed from Tarbert Comprehensive, Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí in Tralee, Mean Scoil Nua An Leith Triuig in Castlegregory and The Intermediate School in Killorglin.

IT Tralee was the most popular destination for Kerry students with over 300 choosing to attend the Tralee-based college.