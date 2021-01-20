Two Kerry schools named as county winners in national art competition

Two Kerry schools have been named as county winners in the national art competition, Someone Like Me.

Spa National School, Tralee took the county junior title, while Glenderry National School in Ballyheigue was named as senior county winners.

They will join 46 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national title at an online awards ceremony tomorrow week, Thursday 28th January.

The competition, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, aims to foster more positive attitudes towards people with disabilities by highlighting the similarities that exist between everyone.