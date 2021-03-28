Two Kerry schools included in hot meal programme

Two Kerry primary schools are to be included in the Government’s hot meals programme.

As part of Budget 2021, an additional €5.5 million was provided for the extension of the hot school meals programme.

40% of the 700 primary schools currently getting a cold lunch option under the Department of Education’s School Meals scheme expressed an interest in a hot option for pupils.

Presentation Primary School, Tralee and Scoil Naomh Micheal, Sneem were selected in Kerry.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin welcomed the announcement.