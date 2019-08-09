Two Kerry routes included in National Pilgrim Walk 2019

Two of Kerry’s oldest pilgrim paths have been included as part of the National Pilgrim Walk 2019.

Cnoc na dTobar in Cahersiveen and Cosán na Naomh in West Kerry will be completed as part of the event which will take place from August 24th to 31st.

Local guides will lead each walk, outlining the story of the route and explaining how medieval penitents coped with their difficult journeys.

Those taking part will also complete St Finbarr’s Pilgrim Path in Cork, St Kevin’s Way in Wicklow and Mayo’s Tóchar Phádraig.

Booking is essential and further booking information is available on www.pilgrimpath.ie.