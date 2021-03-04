Two Kerry projects to share €400,000 under Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme

Kerry is to receive €400,000 under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme.

Two projects in the county are to benefit from €200,000 in funding each.

This scheme provides funds for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

€200,000 has been granted to the Dingle Way for work to be carried out on the final section of the 178km National Walking Trail at Más an Tiompáin, near Cloghane.

In addition, Ballyseedy Amenity Trail will benefit from €200,000 funding for the creation of a new 5km loop walk in the Ballyseedy Wood; the grant will also provide for a new 800m trail which will act as a link to the northern side of the River Lee.

Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

Minister Foley says such outdoor spaces have become crucial to the wellbeing of the people of Kerry during this pandemic, while Deputy Griffin says the funding is very important to the continued success of both trails.