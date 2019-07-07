Two Kerry projects completed by the National Children’s Hospital’s main contractor well within budget

Two major projects completed in Kerry by the National Children’s Hospital’s main contractor over the past decade were well within budget.

BAM Ireland is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Royal BAM Group, which is based in the Netherlands.

In recent weeks, the board overseeing the National Children’s Hospital project said that construction inflation levels are running higher than what is in the contract, meaning the cost could exceed €2 billion.

BAM Ireland completed two projects in Kerry since the year 2000: they were the successful contractors following a public procurement process for the construction of the N22/N69 Tralee Bypass and the N21 Castleisland Bypass.

The total budget, including all design, land acquisition and construction costs, for the N22/N69 Tralee Bypass was €97m; the final overall expenditure was just under €74 million.