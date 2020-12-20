Two Kerry players win big in Lotto draw

Two Kerry lotto players won big in last night’s draw.

All online players in Kerry are being asked to check their emails, as one online player in the county scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 (quarter of a million).

Lotto players in Tralee are being urged to check their tickets, as another player matched five numbers and the bonus to win almost €60,000 (59,099) in the main draw.

This was won on a Quick Pick ticket bought yesterday in the Edward Street post office in the town centre.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are 9, 14, 16, 28, 33, 38 and the bonus is 22.

While the winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw are 11, 16, 24, 25, 29,34 and the bonus is 19.