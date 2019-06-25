Two more Kerry parishes to be left without resident priests

Two more Kerry parishes are to be left without a resident priest, as the lack of vocations continues to hit the Diocese of Kerry.

Ahead of clerical changes due to be announced by Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne on Friday, it’s been confirmed that Castlemaine and Kilcummin will no longer have a parish priest from next month onwards.

Three priests retire this summer, meaning six out of 53 parishes in the Diocese will be left without a parish priest.

From July, Fr Eamon Mulvihill will no longer be parish priest in Kilcummin – this has angered locals, who believe the parish is too big to be left without a resident priest.

A public meeting is to be held this Friday night at 9 o’clock in the hall opposite Kilcummin church.

Local man Pat Sullivan says parishioners are shocked and disappointed with the news: