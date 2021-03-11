Two Kerry nursing homes inspected by HIQA receive positive reports

Two Kerry nursing homes recently inspected by HIQA have received positive reports.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out unannounced inspections in Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home in Skehenerin, Listowel last year.

While there were a few issues of non-compliance across the centres, overall, the inspection reports noted the homes were compliant or substantially compliant with standards.

47-resident Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home in Listowel was inspected in October of last year.

The inspector noted that, while concern was voiced about how isolating the pandemic has been, residents spoke of how staff were supporting them through this time.

Physical distancing was respected in the dining area, enthusiastic staff led activities such as bingo, singing and quizzes, and birthday parties and celebrations were almost-daily events.

Lystoll Lodge staff were also commended for organising the visit of animals from a pet farm and residents expressed confidence in the management team.

20-resident Kenmare Community Nursing Unit was inspected in December.

The inspector said infection control measures were comprehensive, social distancing was in place in the dining room, and staff interacted well with residents.

Single-occupancy bedrooms were personalised and homely, which residents said brought a sense of pride and afforded them privacy.

Residents often engaged in activities, including hand and face massage, arts and crafts and often reminisced with staff.

Live music sessions were also streamed from the secondary school in Kenmare.

Full reports available on HIQA.ie.