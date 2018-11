There are two Kerry finalists in the 2018 Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards.

Marie Moynihan and Barth Flynn are shortlisted in the Carer of the Year and Registered Nurse of the Year award categories.

They are two of 27 finalists across a range of disciplines within the nursing home sector, who will attend the national final in Dublin today.





Nominations were invited and received from Nursing Homes Ireland members.