Two weekly free magazines in Kerry are to cease publication.

Walsh Colour Print in Castleisland has confirmed that it has decided to discontinue both the Tralee and Sliabh Luachra Outlooks in a restructuring of the business.

The company, which employs 120 people between Castleisland and Dublin, says it will focus on the Killarney Outlook, which will continue in print.

The changes resulted in two redundancies; other staff members were redeployed within the company.