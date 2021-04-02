Two Kerry LEAs record fewer than 5 COVID cases

Two Kerry Local Electoral Areas have recorded fewer than five cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data for all LEAs in the country covers from March 16th to 29th.

Kenmare and Castleisland Local Electoral Areas are among eleven areas nationally that recorded fewer than five cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The others are located in Cork and Mayo.

As a result, these areas are not allocated an incidence rate for the virus.

Tralee LEA recorded the highest number of cases in Kerry during the timeframe.

23 cases were identified, giving the Tralee LEA an incidence rate of 69.6 per 100,000 people.

Corca Dhuibne LEA had 11 cases, resulting it in having a rate of 77.6.

There were six cases each in Listowel LEA and Killarney LEA, causing each area to have an incidence rate just over 20.

The incidence rate in Offaly is almost five times higher than the national average and nearly double that of every other county.

It has a rate of 509, while nationally the infection rate is 164 over the past two weeks.