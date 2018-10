Two Kerry hurlers have been included in the 20-man Ireland Shinty squad to take on Scotland in Inverness on Saturday.

Causeway’s Bryan Murphy and Crotta O’Neills’ Sean Weir will looking for a chance to play their part in the team which includes Waterford defender Noel Connors, Clare defender David McInerney and Tipperary’s Jason Forde.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896.





The throw-in at Bught Park, Inverness is at 2pm on Saturday.