Two Kerry venues have been added to the 45th edition of Ireland’s Blue Book.

The Hideaway in Kenmare, a luxury glamping tent at John Brennan’s Dromquinna Manor, has been added to the prestigious list.

Cahernane House which reopened last May following a €6.5 million renovation has also been named among the 56 country house hotels, manor houses, castles and restaurants in the 2019 collection.