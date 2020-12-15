Two Kerry groups recognised at 2020 Garda National Youth Awards

Two Kerry groups have been recognised at the 2020 Garda National Youth Awards.

Michael Carroll, Padraig Crean and Michael Kirby won a Community Safety Award for their farm safety book.

The book is aimed at young children to give them a good knowledge of how to work safely on a farm.

While the Be Dementia Aware Group won a Group Award for their dementia awareness campaign.

The group’s campaign involved setting up a website, creating an information brochure and launching educational videos.

In total, 30 awards were presented to over 180 young people around the country, who have made their community a better place to live.