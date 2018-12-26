Two Kerry groups helping victims of crime to benefit from Government funding

Two Kerry groups that help victims of crime are to benefit from Government funding.

They’re among 57 across the country to receive a cash boost to the tune of €1.7 million.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced the allocations by the Victims of Crime Office in his Department.





It’ll be distributed to a large number of non-governmental organisations across the State, including Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Services, which works with victims of domestic violence providing support and assistance, and court accompaniment.

Le Chéile, which covers Kerry, Clare, and Limerick will also be funded; they work in the area of restorative justice – focusing on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community.