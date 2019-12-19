Two Kerry greenway projects expected to built by summer 2021

On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

It’s anticipated that two of Kerry’s greenway projects will be built by summer 2021.

The sod was turned on both the North Kerry greenway and the Tralee to Fenit project at the end of November, marking the beginning of construction.

The North Kerry project will be 10.5km in length and will run from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

The Tralee to Fenit greenway will be 10.6 kilometres in length.

At the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO Moira Murrell said it was envisioned they would be built by summer 2021, all going well.

