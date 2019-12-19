Two Kerry greenway projects expected to built by summer 2021

It’s anticipated that two of Kerry’s greenway projects will be built by summer 2021.

The sod was turned on both the North Kerry greenway and the Tralee to Fenit project at the end of November, marking the beginning of construction.

The North Kerry project will be 10.5km in length and will run from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

The Tralee to Fenit greenway will be 10.6 kilometres in length.

At the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO Moira Murrell said it was envisioned they would be built by summer 2021, all going well.