Two Kerry GPs among top 100 paid through the state’s reimbursement scheme for medical cards

Two Kerry GPs are among the top 100 paid through the state’s reimbursement scheme for medical cards.

Dr Donal Coffey is number nine on the list with a gross amount, including practice support, of over €613,000, while Dr Ursula Scullion is 32nd, with over €495,000 received in state reimbursement fees.

The HSE publishes an annual Statistical Analysis of Claims and Payments report, providing an overview in relation to payments made to contractors under the Primary Care Reimbursement Service.





In 2017, GPs were reimbursed in the sum €551 million for service provision nationwide.

Dr Ursula Scullion, who practices in Clanmaurice Medical Centre, received over €495,474.

She told Radio Kerry the state reimbursement helps to run a large rural practice, which employs eleven people, and is used to offset additional costs such as equipment, IT and insurance.

Dr Donal Coffey, who practices in the Primary Care Centre, Rock Road, Killarney, received over €613,064 in 2017 from the state.

Dr Coffey did not respond to Radio Kerry queries for comment.

The amounts quoted exclude income from additional revenue streams.