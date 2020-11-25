Two Kerry gardaí injured after high speed chase

Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured following a collision after a high-speed chase in South Kerry at the weekend.

A car failed to stop for gardaí in Caherciveen at approximately 12.15am on Saturday, following which gardaí gave chase.

The chase of the car by gardaí in the early hours of Saturday morning continued across the Iveragh peninsula and into Mid Kerry.

The car collided with another garda vehicle at Listry bridge around 1am.

The driver of the car, a teenager from the South Kerry area, was arrested at the scene and later released.

Another occupant of the car fled the scene but was located afterwards.

Significant damage was done to both the car and the garda vehicle.

Gardaí are carrying out a full investigation of the incident.