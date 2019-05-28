Two Kerry food and drink producers win contracts to sell products in Aldi

Two Kerry food and drink producers have won contracts to sell their products in Aldi stores.

As part of Grow with Aldi, Origin Natural Protein Bars of Firies and The Busy Botanist of Killorglin won a place on the development programme.

Bally Goats Cheese of Newcastle West also secured a contract.





Their products will go on sale nationwide in Aldi stores from June 6th.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer.

Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with technical experts.