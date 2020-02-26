Two Kerry events tomorrow on rates revaluation

Two events are being held for Kerry businesses tomorrow on rates.

A revaluation of properties and their rates is currently underway in Kerry, and the changes in commercial rates will come into effect in 2022.

Kerry’s eight chambers and the local branch of the Irish Hotels Federation are jointly hosting two information sessions for ratepayers on these changes.

Representatives from the Valuations Office will attend the events tomorrow in Killarney from 2pm and Castleisland from 7pm, to explain the process and its impact on businesses.

Daytime session: The International Hotel, Killarney at 2pm on February 27th

Evening session: The River Island Hotel, Castleisland at 7pm on February 27th

